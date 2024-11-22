Fantasy Football
Jaquelin Roy headshot

Jaquelin Roy Injury: Missing another contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 8:08pm

Roy (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 12 game against Miami.

Roy will miss his second consecutive contest due to a neck injury he suffered Week 10 versus Chicago. The second-year nose tackle has worked in a rotational role when healthy this season, totaling 17 tackles (12 solo), including 2.0 sacks, over six contests. Jeremiah Pharms could be asked to log more defensive snaps in Roy's stead Sunday.

Jaquelin Roy
New England Patriots
