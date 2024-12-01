Jaquelin Roy Injury: Remains sidelined for Week 13

Roy (neck) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Roy will be sidelined for a third straight game due to a neck injury he suffered against the Bears in Week 10. He was at least able to practice in a limited capacity all week, and he'll look to take advantage of the extra rest courtesy of the Patriots' Week 14 bye and aim to return in Week 15 against the Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 15. Jeremiah Pharms will continue to see an uptick in rotational snaps on New England's defensive line due to Roy's injury.