Jaquelin Roy Injury: Sidelined for Week 11

Roy (neck) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Roy suffered a neck injury during the Patriots' Week 10 win over the Bears. The injury prevented him from practicing all week, and he will miss his fifth game of the regular season. With Deatrich Wise (foot) also inactive, the Patriots' defensive line will look to Daniel Ekuale, Eric Johnson and Jeremiah Pharms to provide depth behind starters Keion White, Davon Godchaux and Christian Barmore.