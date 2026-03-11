Jaquelin Roy News: Hits free agency
The Patriots did not extend a franchise tender offer to Roy (undisclosed) by Wednesday's deadline, making him a free agent, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.
Roy missed the entire 2025 season due to an undisclosed injury but is now presumably healthy and ready to search for a new landing spot in the NFL. He logged six regular-season appearances (one start) with New England in 2024, totaling 17 tackles (12 solo), including 2.0 sacks, in that span.
Jaquelin Roy
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaquelin Roy See More
-
NFL Picks
Patriots vs Giants Odds and Bets for Monday Night Football100 days ago
-
Injury Analysis
Week 11 Friday Injury Report: Higgins Cleared, Collins Logs Full PracticeNovember 15, 2024
-
Box Score Breakdown
Box Score Breakdown: Week 10 Snaps, Routes, Personnel and UsageNovember 11, 2024
-
Injury Analysis
Friday Injury Report: Chiefs Resting, WRs Ailing, Kenneth Walker PlayingJanuary 5, 2024
-
Injury Analysis
Week 17 Friday Injury Report: Lawrence Out, Brissett Questionable, Levis ClearedDecember 29, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaquelin Roy See More