Jaquelin Roy headshot

Jaquelin Roy News: Hits free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

The Patriots did not extend a franchise tender offer to Roy (undisclosed) by Wednesday's deadline, making him a free agent, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

Roy missed the entire 2025 season due to an undisclosed injury but is now presumably healthy and ready to search for a new landing spot in the NFL. He logged six regular-season appearances (one start) with New England in 2024, totaling 17 tackles (12 solo), including 2.0 sacks, in that span.

Jaquelin Roy
 Free Agent
