Ja'Quinden Jackson headshot

Ja'Quinden Jackson Injury: Reverts to Philly's IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Jackson (undisclosed) reverted from waivers to Philadelphia's injured reserve list Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Jackson was not claimed by another squad after the Eagles waived him with an injury designation Monday, and he's now in line to spend the whole 2026 campaign on IR. Jackson left Saturday's preseason game at New England in an ambulance, but his CT scans came back negative.

Ja'Quinden Jackson
Philadelphia Eagles
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