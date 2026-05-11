Ja'Quinden Jackson headshot

Ja'Quinden Jackson News: Let go by Jacksonville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

The Jaguars waived Jackson on Monday.

Jackson spent the 2025 season on the Jaguars' practice squad but was never elevated for a game. The running back signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January, but will not be on the roster for training camp as things currently stand. If the 24-year-old clears waivers, he will become a free agent able to sign with any team.

Ja'Quinden Jackson
 Free Agent
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