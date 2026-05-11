Ja'Quinden Jackson News: Let go by Jacksonville
The Jaguars waived Jackson on Monday.
Jackson spent the 2025 season on the Jaguars' practice squad but was never elevated for a game. The running back signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January, but will not be on the roster for training camp as things currently stand. If the 24-year-old clears waivers, he will become a free agent able to sign with any team.
Ja'Quinden Jackson
Free Agent
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