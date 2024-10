Jenkins was cut from the Steelers' practice squad Monday, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

The 24-year-old wideout joined the Steelers' practice squad in mid-September, but it now appears the team has decided to move in a different direction. Jenkins has yet to appear in an NFL game after recording a 27-404-6 receiving line in his final collegiate season at LSU in 2022.