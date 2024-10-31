Jared Goff Injury: Back at practice

Goff (ankle) is on the field for Thursday's practice, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com

Goff was a spectator for Wednesday's practice after he rolled his ankle in the blowout win over the Titans this past weekend, but his presence on the field at Thursday's session suggests his status for Sunday's game against the Packers is in no real jeopardy. The Lions will release their second Week 9 injury report Thursday, when it will be known whether Goff was a limited or full participant in practice.