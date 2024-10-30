Fantasy Football
Jared Goff headshot

Jared Goff Injury: Dealing with sore ankle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 30, 2024 at 12:41pm

Goff was held out of Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury but isn't worried about missing Sunday's game at Green Bay, Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit reports.

Goff said his ankle is a "little sore" and added that he'll "be fine" by Sunday. He played through the injury during Sunday's 52-13 win over the Titans, and he anticipates returning to practice Thursday, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Jared Goff
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
