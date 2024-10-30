Jared Goff Injury: Dealing with sore ankle

Goff was held out of Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury but isn't worried about missing Sunday's game at Green Bay, Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit reports.

Goff said his ankle is a "little sore" and added that he'll "be fine" by Sunday. He played through the injury during Sunday's 52-13 win over the Titans, and he anticipates returning to practice Thursday, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.