Jared Goff News: Agrees to restructure

Goff has agreed to terms on a contract restructure that frees up $32 million in salary cap room for the Lions, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Goff's restructure is among moves being made by Detroit to free up salary cap for free agency, including the team's decision to trade David Montgomery to the Texans and ink Isiah Pacheco to a team-friendly deal. As Goff prepares to contend in a tough NFC North division in 2026, one challenge he will have to adapt to is a revamped O-line that has already replaced LT Taylor Decker and C Graham Glasgow with new signees Larry Borom and Cade Mays. Those adaptations will be eased by Goff's elite returning pass-catching corps, led by wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Isaac TeSlaa, plus Jahmyr Gibbs out of the backfield. It will also be to Goff's benefit to have TE Sam LaPorta (back) retake the field in advance of training camp.