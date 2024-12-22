Jared Goff News: Eight TD passes in last two games

Goff completed 23 of 32 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Bears. He added one rushing attempt for minus-1 yard.

Goff linked up with Jameson Williams for an 82-yard touchdown in the second quarter and added an eight-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown in the final minute of the first half. Detroit took a 27-14 lead into the locker room, and Goff finished the first half with 254 passing yards. He stretched the lead to 20 with a 21-yard trick play touchdown pass to Sam LaPorta just 2:42 into the third quarter, which was Goff's career-high 33rd touchdown pass. Goff has thrown for 830 yards and eight touchdowns across his last two starts heading into a Week 17 Monday Night Football matchup against a 49ers team that has been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.