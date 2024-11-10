Jared Goff News: Five interceptions in sloppy win

Goff completed 15 of 30 pass attempts for 240 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions while adding one rushing attempt for two yards in Sunday's 26-23 win over the Texans.

The Lions somehow escaped with a victory despite Goff throwing a career high five interceptions on Sunday Night Football. The 29-year-old threw more picks in this contest than he had over his previous eight starts combined this season. Goff's performance stings the most from a fantasy perspective, as his five turnovers likely cut into any positive gains made from his passing totals. The Novato, CA native will look to get back to his efficient ways when Detroit returns home to face a floundering Jacksonville squad next Sunday.