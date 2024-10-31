Fantasy Football
Jared Goff headshot

Jared Goff News: Gets in full practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 31, 2024 at 1:05pm

Goff (ankle) practiced fully Thursday.

Goff was held out of Wednesday's session due to a sore ankle, but his return without limitations one day later paves the way for him to continue to lead the Lions offense. The reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Month will be taking on a Packers defense Sunday that has allowed the 14th-most yards per attempt (7.25) to opposing quarterbacks this season.

