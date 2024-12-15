Jared Goff News: Huge performance in loss

Goff completed 38 of 59 passes for 494 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions in Sunday's 48-42 loss to the Bills. He added two rushes for 13 yards.

The Lions went down 14-0 in the first quarter and played from behind the entire contest, which led to a season-high 59 pass attempts for Goff. He converted that into an excellent stat line, including his second-most yards in any game of his career while matching a career-high with five touchdowns. He also completed five passes of at least 20 yards, highlighted by a 66-yard touchdown Amon-Ra St. Brown late in the third quarter. While this was an outlier performance, Goff has at least three passing scores in half of Detroit's 10 games since their Week 5 bye and should remain an excellent starting option heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Bears.