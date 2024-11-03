Jared Goff News: Manages team to rainy win

Goff completed 18 of 22 passes for 145 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions in Sunday's 24-14 win over the Packers.

Goff led the Lions to a touchdown on their opening drive, during which he went 5-for-5 for 29 yards and a three-yard score. Detroit maintained a lead from there and also benefitted from a defensive score. Based on that game script and rainy conditions, Goff had limited pass volume for the second consecutive contest, with Sunday's performance marking his first without multiple touchdowns since Week 2. He'll return to playing in a dome in a Week 10 matchup against the Texans, which should be beneficial for him and the entire Detroit offense.