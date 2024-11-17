Jared Goff News: Perfect passer rating in win
Goff completed 24 of 29 passes for 412 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions and added four rushes for 21 yards in the Lions' 52-6 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.
Goff finished the 46-point drubbing with a perfect passer rating of 158.3, his latest milestone in what is turning into a memorable season. The veteran signal-caller connected with Amon-Ra St. Brown (27, nine yards), Jameson Williams (64 yards) and Brock Wright (five yards) for his quartet of touchdown passes, his seventh-multi TD performance in the last eight games. Both Goff's passing yardage and touchdown-pass totals were season highs as well, and he'll be set up well for another prolific afternoon when Detroit faces the vulnerable Colts defense on the road in Week 12.