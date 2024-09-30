Jared Goff News: Record performance in Week 4 win

Goff completed 18 of 18 pass attempts for 292 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, caught a seven-yard touchdown pass on his only target and rushed twice for minus-2 yards in the Lions' 42-29 win over the Seahawks on Monday night.

Per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Goff became the first quarterback in NFL history to finish a game with a perfect completion percentage on more than 10 attempts and with over 200 passing yards, underscoring how locked in he was during the wild win. The touchdown grab on a Motor City version of the famed Philly Special was an added bonus, with Goff on the receiving end of an Amon-Ra St. Brown pass just past the midway point of the third quarter. Goff also connected with St. Brown for an eight-yard touchdown toss, but the biggest play of his night was a 70-yard scoring strike to Jameson Williams late in the third quarter that extended a 28-20 lead. Goff now has back-to-back two-touchdown-pass tallies heading into a Week 5 bye, and he should be in store for another busy day when Detroit returns to action on the road against the Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 13.