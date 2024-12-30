Jared Goff News: Three TDs in wild win

Goff completed 26 of 34 passes for 303 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed three times for minus-3 yards in the Lions' 40-34 win over the 49ers on Monday night. He also threw a two-point conversion pass.

Despite the fact Monday night's outcome wouldn't have changed the fact the Lions and Vikings would be facing off for the NFC North crown and No. 1 seed in Week 18, Detroit played as aggressive as usual on offense and Goff's numbers reflected as much. The veteran signal-caller played close to a perfect game and connected with Jameson Williams (42 yards), Sam LaPorta (six yards) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (four yards) for his three scoring tosses. Goff also hit Tim Patrick for a two-point conversion pass after the second touchdown, and he'll head into the aforementioned showdown against Minnesota with three straight 300-yard efforts and four consecutive multi-touchdown-pass tallies.