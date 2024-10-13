Jared Goff News: Three touchdowns in win

Goff went 18-for-25 with 315 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 47-9 win over the Cowboys. He added three rushes for five yards.

The Lions played ahead for nearly the entire game, limiting Goff to 25 or fewer pass attempts for the third straight game. However, he overcame that with an exceptionally efficient day, including six completions that went for gains of at least 20 yards. Two of those were touchdowns, highlighted by a 52-yard pass on a trick play to Sam LaPorta early in the second quarter and a 37-yard toss to Jameson Williams one quarter later. Overall, Goff now has multiple touchdowns in three straight contests while averaging at least 8.7 yards per attempt in each. He'll head into a tough test in Week 7 against a Minnesota defense that has allowed the sixth-fewest yards per attempt to opposing quarterbacks.