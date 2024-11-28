Jared Goff News: Tosses two more TDs on Thursday

Goff completed 21 of 34 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's 23-20 win over the Bears. He also rushed once for one yard.

Detroit scored on each of its first four drives, producing three field goals and a three-yard touchdown pass from Goff to Sam LaPorta to begin the second quarter. Goff added a one-yard touchdown pass to LaPorta in the third quarter to put the Lions ahead 23-7, but Detroit's offense stalled after that. Chicago stormed back but mismanaged the clock after getting into field-goal range in the final minute as Detroit eked out the win to improve to 11-1. Goff will bring a 22:9 TD:INT into a Week 14 home game against the Packers, which will also be on a Thursday.