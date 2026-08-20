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Jared Goff News: Won't play against Commanders on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Goff will be rested for Saturday's preseason game against the Commanders, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Joshua Dobbs will get the start and is expected to split the game evenly with Luke Altmyer. Goff is healthy and locked in atop Detroit's quarterback depth chart, while the organization is using the preseason to evaluate Dobbs and Altmyer as backup options following Teddy Bridgewater's retirement.

Jared Goff
Detroit Lions
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