Jared Verse Injury: Added to injury report

Verse (ankle) was limited in Thursday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Verse is a mid-week addition to injury report after he wasn't listed on Wednesday's edition. The current favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year, Verse has started all 12 games this season, logging 54 tackles (30 solo), including 4.5 sacks and 11 TFLs, 17 QB hits and two forced fumbles. The Rams have a Week 14 date with Josh Allen this coming Sunday.