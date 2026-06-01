Jared Verse headshot

Jared Verse News: Linked to pending blockbuster trade

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Verse is expected to be dealt to the Browns as part of a trade the Rams are finalizing to acquire Myles Garrett, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Verse, who has begun his NFL career with back-to-back Pro Bowls, appears slated to head to Cleveland alongside a 2027 first-round pick and further draft compensation in exchange for Garrett, a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the year. The 25-year-old tallied 7.5 tackles across 17 regular-season games with the Rams in 2025 and will become the pillar of the Browns' pass rush in Garrett's stead, though Verse's immediate prospects in terms of productivity will figure to take a hit if he's no longer paired alongside Byron Young.

Jared Verse
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared Verse See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared Verse See More
NFL Draft Pick Value Study: Pro Bowl Rate, Bust Rate, and Success Rate for All 32 First-Round Picks Of Last 25 Classes
NFL
NFL Draft Pick Value Study: Pro Bowl Rate, Bust Rate, and Success Rate for All 32 First-Round Picks Of Last 25 Classes
Author Image
Thomas Leary
104 days ago
FanDuel Fantasy Football: Top Lineup Strategies for Week 18
NFL
FanDuel Fantasy Football: Top Lineup Strategies for Week 18
Author Image
Mike Barner
150 days ago