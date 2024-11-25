Fantasy Football
Jared Verse headshot

Jared Verse News: Matches season high in tackles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Verse finished with seven tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Eagles.

The impressive rookie matched his season high in tackles from the Rams' Week 2 loss to the Cardinals. Verse has played on more than 60 percent of the defensive snaps in all 11 of the Rams' games this season, recording 49 tackles (28 solo), including 4.5 sacks, a pass breakup, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

