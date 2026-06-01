Jared Verse headshot

Jared Verse News: Officially traded to Browns

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 1, 2026 at 1:21pm

The Rams officially traded Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for Myles Garrett on Monday.

Verse is entering Year 3 of his NFL career as a two-time Pro Bowler, and fresh off a 2025 campaign in which he tallied 8 tackles (35 solo), including 7.5 sacks, a pass defensed and three forced fumbles over 17 regular-season games. He now replaces Garrett as the clear leader of the Browns' pass rush corps, joining a young defense that also features Carson Schwesinger (ankle), the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year. While Verse, the 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, won't have the benefit of lining up alongside Byron Young in 2026, he will have every opportunity to take the next step forward in his development under DC Mike Rutenberg.

Jared Verse
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared Verse See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared Verse See More
NFL Draft Pick Value Study: Pro Bowl Rate, Bust Rate, and Success Rate for All 32 First-Round Picks Of Last 25 Classes
NFL
NFL Draft Pick Value Study: Pro Bowl Rate, Bust Rate, and Success Rate for All 32 First-Round Picks Of Last 25 Classes
Author Image
Thomas Leary
104 days ago
FanDuel Fantasy Football: Top Lineup Strategies for Week 18
NFL
FanDuel Fantasy Football: Top Lineup Strategies for Week 18
Author Image
Mike Barner
150 days ago