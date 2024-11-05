Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jared Verse headshot

Jared Verse News: Picks up 1.0 sacks in Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Verse registered four tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, in a 26-20 overtime win against Seattle on Sunday.

Verse's tackle total has been very consistent this season -- he's finished with either three or four stops in seven of eight games. The outside linebacker has 2.5 sacks over his past two games after recording just 1.0 sacks over his first six contests. Verse logged a season-high 85 percent of Los Angeles' defensive snaps in Sunday's victory.

Jared Verse
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now