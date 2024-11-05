Jared Verse News: Picks up sack in Week 9

Verse registered a sack among his four tackles (three solo) in a 26-20 overtime win against Seattle on Sunday.

Verse's tackle total has been very consistent this season -- he's finished with either three or four stops in seven of eight games. The outside linebacker has 2.5 sacks over his past two games after recording just one over his first six contests. Verse logged a season-high 85 percent of Los Angeles' defensive snaps in Sunday's victory.