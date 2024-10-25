Jared Verse News: Records first sacks since Week 1

Verse recorded three tackles (one solo), 1.5 sacks, an additional quarterback hit, and a tackle for loss during Thursday's 30-20 victory against the Vikings.

The rookie linebacker was able to get to Sam Darnold in the second quarter, earning a big sack on first down that eventually led to a three-and-out by the Vikings. In the fourth quarter, Verse managed to split a sack with Michael Hoecht, forcing another Vikings punt two plays later. Verse's usage also was a season-high, as he took the field for 42 of the Rams' 50 snaps on defense. He'll look to keep the pressure on Geno Smith in a divisional showdown with the Seahawks in Week 9.