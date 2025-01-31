Jared Verse News: Vital cog on defense as rookie
Verse recorded 66 tackles (36 solo), including 4.5 sacks, two passes defended, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries during the 2024 regular season.
The Rams' first-round pick more than lived up to expectations during his rookie campaign by constantly applying pressure to opposing quarterbacks, recording a sack in his very first game and bookending the year with a pair of sacks of Jalen Hurts in the Rams' divisional-round loss to the Eagles. A strong candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year, Verse and fellow outside linebacker Byron Young will anchor the outside linebacker roles for the Rams in 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now