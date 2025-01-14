Fantasy Football
Jared Wayne

Jared Wayne News: Added to active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 14, 2025 at 12:10pm

The Texans signed Wayne off their practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Wayne takes the 53-man roster spot vacated by Diontae Johnson, whom Houston cut earlier Tuesday. Wayne has been elevated numerous times already this season, appearing in three regular-season contests. He didn't catch a single pass on 40 offensive snaps, however, and is unlikely to see much playing time on offense as the Texans' fifth receiver behind Nico Collins, John Metchie, Robert Woods and Xavier Hutchinson.

