Jared Wayne News: Elevated for Christmas Day
The Texans elevated Wayne from the practice squad to the active roster Tuesday.
Wayne will be elevated for a second straight week and the third time this season. He played eight offensive snaps during the Texans' Week 16 loss to the Chiefs. However, Wayne could see more snaps on offense Wednesday due to Tank Dell being out for the rest of 2024 due to a torn ACL and dislocated kneecap.
