Jared Wayne News: Getting opportunity Week 13

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

The Texans elevated Wayne from their practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's battle with the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Wayne originally signed with Houston as an undrafted free agent in April of 2023, and he hasn't yet gotten into an NFL game. He was a standout college receiver for Pittsburgh, recording 60 catches for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns over 12 games in his final season. If Wayne is active Sunday, he'll likely see few (if any) offensive snaps with most of the Texans' wideout corps healthy.

