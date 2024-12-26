Fantasy Football
Jared Wayne

Jared Wayne News: Goes back to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

The Texans reverted Wayne to their practice squad Thursday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Wayne was elevated for the second straight week ahead of Wednesday's loss to Baltimore and logged 16 offensive snaps without receiving a target. He's now been elevated three total times this season, so the Texans would need to sign Wayne to their active roster in order for him to play Week 18 against Tennessee. However, players can be elevated from the practice squad an unlimited number of times during the postseason.

Jared Wayne
 Free Agent

