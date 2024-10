The Texans hosted Wayne (knee) for a visit Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Wayne signed with the Texans in April of 2023 as an undrafted free agent, and he spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad. He was waived with an injury settlement in late July due to a knee issue, but the 24-year-old wideout appears to be healthy and could return to Houston's practice squad.