Jared Wayne

Jared Wayne News: Logs two targets in playoff loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Wayne failed to catch either of his two targets in Saturday's 23-14 divisional-round playoff loss to Kansas City.

Wayne, who was recently added to the active roster, was on the field for 24 snaps, the most in his four games played during the regular season and playoffs. He's eligible to sign a reserve/future contract and could be around for offseason training activities and training camp in preparation for the 2025 season.

Jared Wayne
Houston Texans
