Jared Wayne News: Logs two targets in playoff loss
Wayne failed to catch either of his two targets in Saturday's 23-14 divisional-round playoff loss to Kansas City.
Wayne, who was recently added to the active roster, was on the field for 24 snaps, the most in his four games played during the regular season and playoffs. He's eligible to sign a reserve/future contract and could be around for offseason training activities and training camp in preparation for the 2025 season.
