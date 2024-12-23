Jared Wayne News: Reverts to practice squad

Wayne reverted to the Texans' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Wayne was elevated from the Texans' practice squad for the second time this season and played eight offensive snaps in Saturday's 27-19 loss to the Chiefs. However, with Tank Dell out for the rest of 2024 due to a torn ACL and dislocated kneecap, Wayne could be elevated to the active roster for the Texans' Week 17 clash against the Ravens on Wednesday.