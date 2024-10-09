Jared Wayne News: Signs with Texans

Wayne was signed to the Texans' practice squad Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Wayne was in Houston for a visit Tuesday and he must've impressed, earning himself an opportunity with the team's practice unit. The wide receiver was let go by the Texans in July with an injury settlement and he'll now return to the organization. With Nico Collins (hamstring) on injured reserve for at least the next four weeks, it's possible that Wayne could see an elevation to the active roster in the near future.