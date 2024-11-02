Jared Wiley Injury: Tears ACL in practice
Head coach Andy Reid told reporters Saturday that Wiley tore his ACL during Friday's practice, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
The rookie fourth-round pick has served as the Chiefs' No. 3 tight end behind starter Travis Kelce and backup Noah Gray. Wiley's rookie season will end after seven regular-season games and he'll finish with one catch for seven yards. He'll turn his attention towards being fully healthy for the 2025 campaign.
