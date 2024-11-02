Fantasy Football
Jared Wiley headshot

Jared Wiley Injury: Tears ACL in practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters Saturday that Wiley tore his ACL during Friday's practice, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

The rookie fourth-round pick has served as the Chiefs' No. 3 tight end behind starter Travis Kelce and backup Noah Gray. Wiley's rookie season will end after seven regular-season games and he'll finish with one catch for seven yards. He'll turn his attention towards being fully healthy for the 2025 campaign.

