Wiley played 10 of the Chiefs' 70 snaps on offense and went without a target in Sunday's 28-18 win over the 49ers.

The fourth-round rookie out of TCU has suited up in each of the Chiefs' first six games but has just one reception to his name. While Travis Kelce and Noah Gray both remain healthy and ahead of him on the depth chart at tight end, Wiley won't have much opportunity to see involvement in the passing game.