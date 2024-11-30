Fantasy Football
Jaren Hall headshot

Jaren Hall News: Elevated for Week 13

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

The Seahawks elevated Hall from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Colin Gunther of the team's official site reports.

It's the first time Hall has been elevated to the active roster since signing with the Seahawks' practice squad in early September. Hall will likely operate as Seattle's emergency third quarterback against the Jets on Sunday behind starter Geno Smith and backup Sam Howell.

Jaren Hall
Seattle Seahawks
