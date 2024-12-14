Jaren Hall News: Elevated from practice squad
Hall was elevated from the practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Hall was part of the active roster for the first time this season in the Week 13 matchup against the Jets, but he didn't suit up. With Geno Smith and Sam Howell available as the top two options at quarterback for Seattle, Hall is expected to be the emergency signal-caller Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now