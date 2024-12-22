Jaren Hall News: Emergency QB for Week 16

Hall (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

With Geno Smith dealing with a knee injury, Seattle signed Hall off the practice squad to the active roster to provide insurance at quarterback. Smith has been cleared to play Sunday, and with Sam Howell serving as the backup quarterback, Hall will be the emergency third-string QB. Hall will only see the field if both Smith and Howell were to be removed from the game due to injury, illness or ejection.