Jaren Hall News: Emergency QB for Week 17
Hall (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday night's matchup with the Bears.
The third QB would need starter Geno Smith and backup Sam Howell to get injured, sick or ejected to be able to enter the contest. Hall signed to the Seahawks' practice squad in early September and got elevated to the active roster for the first time in late November, though he has yet to see action this season.
