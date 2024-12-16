Fantasy Football
Jaren Hall headshot

Jaren Hall News: Reverts to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Hall reverted to the Seahawks' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Hall was inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers, but he was available as the Seahawks' emergency third quarterback behind Geno Smith (knee) and Sam Howell. Smith suffered a right knee injury in the third quarter, and if he's unable to play in Week 16 against the Vikings, Hall could be the Seahawks' backup quarterback behind Howell.

Jaren Hall
 Free Agent
