Jaren Kanak Injury: Moved to IR
The Titans placed Kanak (pectoral) on injured reserve Sunday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Kanah suffered a season-ending pectoral injury in Thursday's preseason opener against the 49ers. The rookie seventh-rounder will now have to wait until 2027 for a potential pro debut. The Titans signed tight end Matt Lauter in a corresponding move.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaren Kanak See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaren Kanak See More