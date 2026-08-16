Jaren Kanak headshot

Jaren Kanak Injury: Moved to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

The Titans placed Kanak (pectoral) on injured reserve Sunday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Kanah suffered a season-ending pectoral injury in Thursday's preseason opener against the 49ers. The rookie seventh-rounder will now have to wait until 2027 for a potential pro debut. The Titans signed tight end Matt Lauter in a corresponding move.

Jaren Kanak
Tennessee Titans
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