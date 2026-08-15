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Jaren Kanak Injury: Out for season with pec injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Kanak will miss the entire 2026 campaign due to a torn pectoral, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Kanak made an early exit from Thursday's preseason game at San Francisco and wasn't able to return to action. Now that the severity of the injury is known, the rookie seventh-round pick will need to wait until 2027 to make his pro debut. Kylen Granson, David Martin-Robinson and Joel Wilson now will compete for the tertiary TE roles in the Titans offense behind Gunnar Helm and Daniel Bellinger.

Jaren Kanak
Tennessee Titans
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