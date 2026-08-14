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Jaren Kanak Injury: Suffers pectoral injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 2:49pm

Kanak (pectoral) exited Thursday's preseason game against the 49ers early and did not return, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Kanak suffered a pectoral injury during Thursday's contest, and it is unclear how much time the tight end will miss. The 22-year-old was selected in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft and is competing with David Martin-Robinson, Kylen Granson and Joel Wilson for a spot on the Titans' 53-man roster.

Jaren Kanak
Tennessee Titans
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