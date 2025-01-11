Jaret Patterson News: Inactive for wild-card contest

Patterson (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's wild-card game versus Houston.

Patterson was elevated from the practice squad Friday, but he isn't going to suit up. J.K. Dobbins (ankle) entered Saturday deemed questionable to take the field, but he's been cleared to play, as has Gus Edwards, who dealt with an ankle injury of his own during practice this week. Hassan Haskins will join Dobbins and Edwards in the Chargers' backfield, while Kimani Vidal joins Patterson as a healthy inactive.