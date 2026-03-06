Jaret Patterson News: Tendered by Bolts
The Chargers assigned Patterson a one-year exclusive rights free agent tender Friday.
Patterson signed to the Chargers' practice squad in mid-October before joining the active roster in late November due to an ankle injury to Omarion Hampton. Patterson tallied eight or more carries in four of six regular-season games and finished with 41 carries for 159 yards and one touchdown along with three catches (on four targets) for eight yards. The Buffalo product will compete for a spot on the Chargers' 53-man roster for the 2026 season.
