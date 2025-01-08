Jarran Reed News: Solid production in 2024
Reed finished the 2024 season with 45 total tackles (21 solo), including 4.5 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed and a forced fumble over 17 games.
Reed was able to maintain a high level of play in 2024, reaching at least 43 tackles for the fourth straight year. The 32-year-old is an unrestricted free agent heading into the offseason and he'll likely have plenty of interested suitors ahead of 2025.
